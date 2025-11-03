Tech use may benefit older adults’ well-being

Share this

A recent study suggests smartphones, computers, and tablets may help older adults stay connected.

As a social worker in South Korea, Jaesung Lee, lead author of the study and a doctoral candidate in the University of Georgia’s School of Social Work, saw this firsthand.

Interested in social engagement during his time as a social worker in South Korea, Lee and his team developed programs that helped older adults learn to use smartphones—and go on to teach others as well.

“The programs not only helped participants acquire practical skills but also supported them in becoming instructors themselves at other organizations,” Lee says.

“Through this, older adults experienced greater convenience in their daily lives, gained meaningful re-employment opportunities, and felt a strong sense of satisfaction from taking the class and serving as instructors.”

South Koreans typically retire before age 60, Lee says. And many struggle with anxiety and mental health issues when they leave the workforce.

“By taking these classes and being an instructor, the students overcame those issues and connected to society again.”

The researchers used data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study. This national study conducts yearly interviews with thousands of Americans age 65 and older about technology use, employment and social engagement.

The present study found older adults who are employed or use technology to communicate with others are more socially active. That means they’re more likely to do things like visit friends or family, volunteer, and go out for fun.

But for retirees, the researchers saw a “downturn.” For many, leaving the workforce meant no longer seeing coworkers, which shrank their social networks.

Phones and computers could help keep older adults connected and ease the transition into retirement, though.

“We need to put in a concerted effort to support older adults during the transition from work to retirement by providing resources such as technology training, community programs and flexible opportunities to stay socially active,” says Allison Dunnigan, a coauthor for the study and an associate professor at the School of Social Work.

“This is important because our research shows that both technology use and continued workforce participation help sustain social engagement, which protects older adults’ well-being.”

That doesn’t mean texting and email must replace employment. Part-time, remote, or flexible work options can also benefit older adults who want to remain in the workforce, the researchers say.

“Technology and employment aren’t substitutes, but complements,” Lee says. “Internet use can be a good tool to support older adults, but the consistency of a job is also important.”

Three of every four adults over 65 already own a smartphone or computer. But they typically don’t use their electronics as often as younger generations. For some, it’s a technology knowledge gap. They just don’t know how to take full advantage of the tech’s features.

But for others, it’s because they don’t have access to reliable internet.

“When we think about just Georgia, we have rural communities with a lack of good internet access for older adults,” says Dunnigan.

“Internet access is really important for social engagement, especially post-retirement. Staying social is tied to so many other health and well-being factors.”

Increasing internet access and teaching older Americans how to use devices could improve social engagement, the researchers say. And with rapid technology changes, helping older adults keep up and learn how to use new devices could prevent lack of knowledge from becoming a barrier again.

Connecting with others can improve well-being and help older adults live longer, more fulfilling lives, the researchers say.

“Getting engaged in society is very important for all human beings,” says Lee. “Social engagement includes volunteering, contact with friends and family, hobbies, all sorts of things. These kinds of activities are very important for older adults to enhance their quality of life.”

The study appears in the Journal of Applied Gerontology.

Source: University of Georgia