Team sports lower blood pressure for people with chronic diseases

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Copenhagen

New research shows that team sports are a highly effective and potentially life-extending form of exercise for people with high blood pressure and COPD.

Even after a relatively short training period involving team sports, participants showed significantly improved blood pressure.

One in four adult Danes has high blood pressure (hypertension), which is one of the primary risk factors related to cardiovascular disease and premature death. The risk is even higher among individuals with chronic conditions such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and type 2 diabetes.

A new study in the Journal of Functional Morphology and Kinesiology now documents that team sports can be an effective and motivating form of exercise for this group of citizens.

28 individuals with high blood pressure—including 16 (8 men and 8 women) with type 2 diabetes and 12 (7 men and 5 women) with COPD—participated in a 12-week training program at a municipal health center. Twice a week, participants engaged in team sports such as floorball and cone ball under the guidance of trained staff at the center.

The research found:

Systolic blood pressure dropped significantly—by an average of 10–12 mmHg.

Participants became faster and more mobile in a functional walking test.

The training was perceived as fun, social, and motivating—making it easier to maintain than traditional exercise.

Although no changes were measured in body weight, muscle strength, or diastolic blood pressure, the drop in systolic blood pressure is significant.

Systolic blood pressure reflects the phase when the heart contracts and pumps blood into the circulatory system, while diastolic blood pressure represents the lowest pressure measured between heartbeats.

“We were surprised that patients could achieve such a significant drop in blood pressure in such a short time,” says research assistant Jesper Atti, who helped conduct the study.

A reduction of just 10 mmHg in systolic blood pressure can lower the risk of stroke by up to 30% and the risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death by up to 20%—according to international research findings from organizations such as WHO and The Lancet.

The study was conducted through an intervention with citizens in Brøndby Municipality. The responsible physiotherapist, Johan Schou, closely monitored the participants’ progress.

“We saw great motivation among the participants. Many expressed that the social aspect was crucial to their engagement—and it was truly heartening to see that a large proportion of participants chose to continue with team sports together at evening school after the program ended. At the same time, they also realized how important—and how fun—it can be to get their heart rate up,” says Johan Schou.

The study shows that targeted team sports training in municipal health centers can be an effective supplement to existing services for citizens with chronic diseases and high blood pressure—with significant impact on quality of life, physical function, and disease risk.

“We are now in dialogue with several municipalities that wish to use team sports in the rehabilitation of these patient groups and ensure that they can continue the activity in sports communities after the program ends, such as in evening schools or sports clubs,” says Jens Bangsbo, head of the Centre for Team Sport and Health, which conducted the study with support from the Nordea Foundation.

Source: University of Copenhagen