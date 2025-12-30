The right support may help prevent early death in teens

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Georgia

Social support can be the difference between life and death for children struggling with adverse childhood experiences (like the death or absence of a parent, substance abuse in the household, or community violence) at home, according to a new study.

The study, published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, found that ongoing encouragement throughout childhood from families and schools may help reduce premature deaths by cutting down on the development of destructive behaviors.

Alternatively, researchers say a low level of social support increases risk for premature death among children who faced those negative childhood experiences alone.

“It’s only adding to the idea that we are social animals,” says Janani Rajbhandari-Thapa, senior author of the study and an associate professor in the University of Georgia’s College of Public Health.

“We need social support, and we as friends and family members need to continue to enhance social support. This study is also evidence that being there for children—particularly for children who have faced adverse childhood experiences—matters.”

This study is the first to examine the role of social support among youths facing adverse childhood experiences as it relates to premature death.

It highlights necessary interventions for social support, especially for at-risk youth.

The researchers analyzed data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, which followed about 20,000 school-aged participants through adulthood.

For the present study, the researchers compared the experiences of youth ages 11 to 17 with mortality rates when the participants were in their 40s.

The researchers found that the groups of children and teens who reported unfavorable experiences and a lack of support were more likely to die early.

“Adverse childhood experiences are very common and have been shown to lead to early death through different pathways—whether it’s behavioral, mental or physiological,” says Kiran Thapa, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in the department of epidemiology and biostatistics.

“Safe and supportive relationships in childhood and adolescence can serve as a critical buffer against these pathways and subsequent long-term health consequences of adversity.”

Teens with less support were more likely to have depression and anxiety, take up substance abuse, and engage in reckless behavior to cope with difficult life moments. These behaviors likely contributed to the group’s higher risk of premature death.

In contrast, those who had strong support from family, peers, or school personnel showed better long-term survival.

The study shows the important role family members, school staff, and peers play in helping teens work through challenging times, the researchers say.

“We don’t want people to die early because of preventable causes of death,” Thapa says. “It’s important for schools to support how children feel at school and help improve the climate of belongingness and community in schools.”

This could look like spending quality time with a child during periods of adversity, giving them an opportunity to talk about their feelings or connecting them with a consistent, supportive group like a club.

Community and school interventions and support for schools to implement programs that promote nurturing behaviors and environments for children facing adversity at home are also necessary, the researchers says.

“Fostering support in any way is critical,” Rajbhandari-Thapa says. “There needs to be a source or system for overall support networks that build who we are.”

Source: University of Georgia