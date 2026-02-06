Why retailers rarely use ‘Super Bowl’

Share this

A business professor has answers for you about how trademark rules shape promotions and retail marketing strategy for one of the biggest sales periods of the year.

The Super Bowl isn’t just the biggest game in sports, it’s also a major driver of commercial sales. Yet many retailers avoid saying its name at all.

With “Super Bowl” tightly protected as a trademark, brands must find creative ways to capture the excitement without crossing legal boundaries.

Courtney Cothren is an associate teaching professor at the University of Missouri’s Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business.

Cothren, whose professional experience includes retail consulting, explains below what the Super Bowl trademark means for retailers, consumers, and brand strategy: