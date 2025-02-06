Which Super Bowl snacks will cost you more this year?

Share this

An expert predicts price hikes for your Super Bowl menu, but savvy shoppers can score deals, she says.

Super Bowl Sunday might not be an official holiday, but it’s earned its place as the second biggest food day in America—trailing only Thanksgiving. This year, the triple hit of inflation, bird flu, and tariffs could make some of your favorite game day snacks pricier than last year. (Hint: Deviled eggs and meatballs.)

On the bright side? Other popular Super Bowl foods have actually dropped in price. With these dramatic price swings, party hosts will need to plan carefully to stay on budget, balancing pricier items with more affordable alternatives.

Fortunately, University of Missouri food price expert Hoa Hoang, a senior research associate and food policy economist with the Food & Agricultural Policy Research Institute, has some winning advice to help you craft the ultimate game day spread without breaking the bank.

“While most prices remain stable, some key ingredients—like eggs and beef—have seen significant increases,” says Hoang, a researcher in Mizzou’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.

“As a result, the overall cost of a Super Bowl menu is expected to rise. The exact impact depends on what’s on the menu and how well consumers shop for deals. The good news? Some grocery stores may run promotions to attract customers, so savvy shoppers can still find bargains.”

So, before you pick your starting food lineup, here’s what Hoang has to say about the price of some game day favorites:

Chicken

You’re in luck, Super Bowl fans.

“Chicken prices have remained relatively stable, increasing by less than 1% compared to last year,” Hoang says. “Fans shouldn’t expect cheaper wings, but they also won’t face sticker shock when stocking up on this game day staple.”

Beef

While the increases aren’t as dramatic as last year, fans should expect to pay more for beef compared to last year’s Super Bowl.

Beef price inflation has been slowing since October 2023, she says, but prices are still about 5% higher than a year ago.

Shrimp

Who says you can’t serve shrimp cocktail on Super Bowl Sunday?

“Overall, seafood prices have been trending downward throughout 2024,” Hoang says.

That means fans may find slightly lower shrimp prices this year. So, reel ’em in, sports fans.

Cheese and dips

Sorry fans, but Hoang cautions that cheese prices have been rising since late 2024 and are expected to continue increasing. Party planners may see a slight increase in cheese prices, but don’t throw in the towel.

“The price of store-bought cheese dips may or may not follow this trend because packaged foods are somewhat less sensitive to supply-demand imbalance than fresh cheese,” she says.

Salsa prices will also see slight increases due to higher tomato costs. However, store-bought salsa in jars may remain more affordable, as manufacturers have the flexibility to purchase tomatoes when prices are lower.

Eggs

There’s a reason egg prices continue to make headlines. “If anything, this is the item that will cause the biggest sticker price shock,” Hoang says.

Drinks

Egg prices have surged nearly 25% since last year’s game day. With more farms affected by the bird flu outbreak as of January 2025, prices are expected to keep rising until the situation is under control.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, beer and wine prices rose by about 4-5% in December 2024 compared to the previous year. So, expect to pay a bit more this year.

Or, if dry January is extending into February, opt for a soft drink instead. Soda costs have been declining since prices peaked early last year.

With tariffs looming, Hoang warns food could get even costlier, which means this season fans may want to shop for their favorites sooner rather than later.

