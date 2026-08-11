How 1 sunburn can be ‘life-changing’

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A severe sunburn can be painful and more serious than many people realize. But can one sunburn really be “life-changing”?

Unfortunately, the answer is yes.

What is a life-changing sunburn?

A “life-changing sunburn” is a phrase used to describe a severe sunburn, particularly one that causes blistering, because the damage it causes can have lifelong effects.

A sunburn occurs when ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun damages the DNA inside skin cells.

“When the body repairs that damage, mistakes can sometimes occur,” explains Adrienne Victor, oncologist at University of Rochester Medicine Wilmot Cancer Institute.

“Over time, these mutations can accumulate and contribute to the development of skin cancer.”

Research shows that blistering sunburns increase the risk of developing skin cancer later in life. For some types of skin cancer, even a single, severe, blistering sunburn can raise a person’s lifetime risk.

Children and teens may be particularly vulnerable to the long-term effects of severe sunburns.

“Children are more susceptible due to multiple risk factors, including the biology of their pigment-producing skin cells, the higher likelihood of sun exposure, and inconsistent use of sun protection,” says Jinia El-Feghaly, chief of pediatric dermatology at University of Rochester Medicine Golisano Children’s.

“Additionally, studies show that a higher frequency of sunburns during childhood is associated with a higher risk of skin cancer, even if sunburns become less frequent in adulthood.”

How to treat a severe sunburn

A mild sunburn may improve within a few days, while more severe burns can take a week or longer to heal. Cool compresses, plenty of fluids and appropriate moisturizers can help relieve discomfort.

Sunburn peeling is also common as damaged skin cells are shed. However, peeling does not mean the skin has fully recovered from the underlying damage.

Blistering is a sign of a more severe sunburn. Avoid popping blisters, which can increase the risk of infection. A health care provider should evaluate severe sunburn, especially when there is extensive blistering, severe pain, fever, or other concerning symptoms.

How to prevent sunburn and reduce skin cancer risk

The best way to prevent a life-changing sunburn is to protect skin from UV damage before it happens.

Protecting your skin doesn’t rely on one strategy alone. Experts recommend using several forms of sun protection whenever you’re outdoors, including:

Broad-spectrum sunscreen

Protective clothing

Hats

Shade

Limiting time in direct sunlight, especially when UV levels are highest

Sunscreen is an important tool for reducing UV exposure. “Some people avoid sunscreen because of myths that its ingredients can cause skin cancer,” explains Victor. “However, the strongest evidence points to UV exposure as the primary cause of most skin cancers.”

The Fitzpatrick skin-type scale classifies skin based on how it typically responds to sun exposure, including how easily it burns or tans.

Although people with lower Fitzpatrick skin types are more likely to burn, skin cancer can affect people of every skin type. Everyone should take steps to protect their skin from UV exposure.

Source: University of Rochester