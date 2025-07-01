How to best protect your skin from the sun this summer

Share this

As summer heats up, a dermatologist has answers for you about sunscreen and skin cancer.

Sunscreen should be simple: Apply it properly, and it will do its job shielding skin from the sun’s damaging rays. Yet despite the fact that sunscreen has enjoyed popularity for decades—and that it’s recommended for universal use by the American Academy of Dermatology—it is often misunderstood and misused.

Elnaz Firoz, an associate professor of dermatology, clinician educator, at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School, and medical director of dermatology at Miriam Hospital in Providence, says she spots dozens of sunscreen use mistakes every time she goes to the beach.

“I’m always so shocked at the practices that I see,” Firoz says. “It makes me wonder how we can get more information out to people about how to use sunscreen.”

One way to educate people about sun protection is to connect them with dermatologists. Firoz is one of several Brown-affiliated faculty members who participate in free skin cancer screenings, including at the Amal Clinic at Clínica Esperanza, the Rhode Island Free Clinic and a series of skin check events held at Rhode Island beaches in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Health.

In this Q&A, Firoz shares sun protection advice and addresses myths about the dangers of sunscreen: