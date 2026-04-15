Why does stress push people to habits like drinking?

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A new study offers one of the clearest answers yet to the question of why stressful moments so often push people toward habits like drinking.

The research identifies a direct connection inside the brain that links stress to addiction‑related behaviors.

The work shows how alcohol disrupts the natural stress‑response system, making it harder for the brain to adapt or make good decisions.

The team, led by Jun Wang, professor in the neuroscience and experimental therapeutics department in the Naresh K. Vashisht College of Medicine at Texas A&M University, published its findings in eLife.

The researchers found a pathway that connects the brain’s stress centers to the region responsible for habits and decision‑making. The stress centers include two small regions deep in the brain called the central amygdala (CeA) and the bed nucleus of the stria terminalis (BNST), which are areas that react when we feel overwhelmed, anxious or threatened.

“What we’ve identified is a direct line of communication between the brain’s stress centers and the region that governs habits and actions, a connection that wasn’t previously understood well,” says Wang, the study’s senior author.

“Seeing stress signals travel straight into this decision‑making system gives us a clearer picture of why stressful experiences can so strongly influence behavior, sometimes in ways that become unhealthy.”

These stress centers send messages using a chemical called CRF (corticotropin‑releasing factor). CRF is the brain’s main stress signal, released to help the body and brain respond during challenging situations.

Until now, scientists didn’t know how CRF reached the dorsal striatum, the part of the brain that helps control our actions, especially habits. The new study shows that CRF‑sending cells in the stress centers send direct lines of communication into the dorsal striatum.

What CRF reaches inside the dorsal striatum are cells called cholinergic interneurons, or CINs. These are specialized cells that act like traffic controllers for the brain. They help determine whether we stay flexible and adjust our behavior or slip into automatic habits.

When the researchers applied CRF to these cells, the cells became more active. This increase in activity also boosted their release of acetylcholine, a natural brain chemical that supports learning, decision‑making and the ability to change plans when needed.

“Under normal conditions, this stress signal actually helps the brain stay flexible, not rigid,” Wang says. “It helps us pause, think and make better decisions, especially when something stressful is happening.”

The second major finding of the study shows how alcohol disrupts this helpful stress‑response system.

When alcohol was applied to the brain cells—during early withdrawal—it weakened the ability of CRF to activate the cholinergic interneurons. Alcohol on its own also slowed the activity of these cells.

In plain terms: Alcohol blocks the brain’s natural ability to adapt during stress.

“Alcohol essentially cuts the line of communication,” Wang says. “When that happens, the brain loses some of its ability to respond to stress in a healthy way. This may push a person toward automatic or habitual behaviors, like drinking.”

This disruption could help explain why stress makes people more likely to relapse during recovery from alcohol use disorder—and why addiction often involves rigid, difficult‑to‑change behavior patterns.

The discovery of this direct pathway gives scientists a clearer picture of how emotional stress can influence decision‑making and habit formation in the brain. It helps explain several well‑known but previously mysterious features of addiction:

Stress is a powerful trigger for relapse: If alcohol has weakened the brain’s natural stress response, stressful moments may push a person right back into old habits.

Addiction involves rigid, compulsive behaviors: If the brain’s “flexibility” system is disrupted, it becomes harder to break out of harmful routines.

Withdrawal can make stress feel worse: The study found that even early withdrawal blunted CRF’s effects, meaning the brain might be especially vulnerable during this period.

Wang says the findings are impactful because if scientists understand where a system breaks, they can start figuring out how to fix it. “This pathway may be a promising target for helping people build resilience against addiction or relapse,” he says.

Because the study pinpointed some of the exact cells and receptors involved, it may guide the development of future treatments. For example, therapies might aim to:

strengthen the activity of the cholinergic interneurons

support CRF signaling during withdrawal

protect this stress‑response circuit from alcohol’s effects.

By uncovering a precise biological link between stress and addiction‑related behaviors, the study offers a milestone in the effort to understand and eventually treat the forces that make addiction such a difficult disorder.

“This discovery gives us a map of how stress reaches the brain’s decision‑making machinery,” Wang says. “And importantly, it shows us how alcohol interferes with that map. That knowledge is powerful.”

This research was sponsored by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Source: Texas A&M University