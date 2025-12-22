These STEM activities can keep kids engaged over winter break

Share this

Winter break offers a perfect opportunity to keep kids curious and engaged without turning learning into homework.

Jim Egenrieder, director of the Virginia Tech Thinkabit Labs, shares simple ways families can build real-world skills through everyday activities:

Turn everyday moments into STEM lessons

Winter break is ideal for hands-on practice.

“Whether you’re exploring nature, at the hardware store, or planning a meal, involving kids in the background research builds important executive function skills,” Egenrieder says.

Have them compare ratings, create budgets, or map routes to strengthen critical thinking and independence.

Egenrieder suggests that parents encourage their students to measure through baking, track day length around the winter solstice, create budgets, identify trees by their winter features, or predict fuel needs on a road trip.

Even small actions, like switching clocks to 24-hour time or memorizing phrases from other languages, help boost curiosity.

Keep kids thinking without making it feel like school

Instead of assignments, Egenrieder suggests parents give kids meaningful roles.

“Let them research or calculate how to make family events, trips, or meals better, cheaper, or easier. Then reward them for it,” he says.

These responsibilities make learning relevant and build confidence.

“Soon they’ll start doing it without asking, and it will change the rest of their life,” he says.

