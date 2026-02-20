Listen: New treatments are changing lives after spinal cord injuries

Share this

When a two-year-old boy suffered a catastrophic injury that severed the connection between his skull and spine, doctors across Europe told his family there was no hope.

His spinal cord was completely severed, and the injury was not considered survivable.

But University of Chicago neurosurgeon Mohamad Bydon saw a possibility.

In this episode of Big Brains, Bydon walks us through the extraordinary, multi-stage surgery at UChicago that not only saved the boy’s life but helped him regain the ability to breathe, talk, and move his fingers and toes.

He examines the future of surgery for spinal cord injury patients—from minimally invasive surgery techniques to robotic surgery and AI to stem cell therapy—is even helping some paralyzed patients regain movement and even walk again after their injuries.

Read the transcript of this episode.

Source: University of Chicago