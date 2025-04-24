How the law aims to protect Earth from ‘space junk’ and asteroids

Kingsbury: Low Earth Orbit, which is considered the zone up to 2,000 kilometers (or about 1,200 miles) above Earth, is roughly the most active area. That’s where Starlink and the International Space Station are. It’s also an area that other rockets have to pass through if they’re going further out. That area is becoming much more crowded with active satellites, but there’s also an enormous amount of what’s called “space junk” in orbit. Some of it is from defunct satellites and broken-off pieces from rocket bodies or fragmented satellites. Because the space junk is all orbiting at very high speed, it can cause tremendous damage that could destroy a satellite—and if it happened to be something with a crew in it, a collision could lead to death. So there’s a serious risk there, and it’s a much more likely risk than an asteroid hitting Earth. There’s a huge collective interest in cleaning it up, but that is also a big public goods problem.

Additionally, in theory, the state or entity that launched a craft still has a responsibility in an accident, but in practice, often it’s not known who’s responsible for some little piece of junk anymore. Quite often no one is really at fault. The things that are in orbit, many of them, they’re not maneuverable. Some of them are just little pieces, and while some people hope in the future to ablate them with lasers or catch them with magnets, there’s nothing very easy to be done. So there’s a lot of risk of damage and accidents without anyone being liable for it and without much ability to really prevent them.

There’s also a really important function of space tracking, which goes under the name of “space situational awareness.” So far, the US Department of Defense has been the main provider of information to people operating satellites or any active spacecraft that may be at risk of a collision with something like a piece of space junk or another satellite. Those are called conjunction events, and notices get sent out to operators, but it’s often just an estimate. At the moment, there’s some international coordination, but there are no binding international agreements on space tracking or on collision avoidance. There are just a lot of understandings of who’s going to get out of the way. For now, the only binding law is about negligence liability if you cause an accident, but that’s very difficult to enforce and not enough to rely on.