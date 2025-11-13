Play Video

Watch: What happens when the sun ‘burps’?

November 13th, 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images) (Video credit: Amy Manley/Syracuse U.)

Ever wonder what happens when the sun “burps”? In a new video, physics expert Sam Sampere breaks down solar flares and the incredible power behind them.

We’re currently in a solar maximum period, which is why you’ve been seeing those stunning aurora alerts lately.

But even the most massive solar eruption—packing the energy of thousands of hydrogen bombs—is just a tiny drop compared to the sun’s total size.

From beautiful auroras to potential power grid disruptions, solar flares pack a powerful punch.

In this video, Sampere explores the fascinating science behind solar activity and what it means for Earth:

Source: Syracuse University

