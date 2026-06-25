Expert breaks down the physics behind the World Cup

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Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Michigan State University

An expert has answers for you about the physics behind soccer’s greatest plays.

As the FIFA World Cup continues, fans will marvel at powerful shots, bending corner kicks, and spectacular saves.

“…the beautiful game is also a remarkable demonstration of science in motion.”

But behind every goal is a lesson in physics.

Michigan State University physicist Stuart Tessmer explains how forces, momentum, and even air pressure shape the world’s most popular sport.