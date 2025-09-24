Smart shoe insert could up mobility for people with walking issues

Share this

A new smart shoe insert could improve mobility for people with walking problems, researchers report.

Maintaining balance while walking may seem automatic—until suddenly it isn’t. Gait impairment, or difficulty with walking, is a major liability for stroke and Parkinson’s patients. Not only do gait issues slow a person down, but they are also one of the top causes of falls. And solutions are often limited to time-intensive and costly physical therapy.

The new wearable electronic device that can be inserted inside any shoe may be able to address this challenge.

The device is made of more than 170 thin, flexible sensors that measure foot pressure—a key metric for determining whether someone is off-balance. The sensor collects pressure data, which the researchers could eventually use to predict which changes lead to falls.

The researchers presented their work in a paper in the ACSApplied Materials & Interfaces.

Smart footwear isn’t new—but making it both functional and affordable has been nearly impossible. W. Hong Yeo’s lab has made its reputation on creating malleable medical devices. The researchers rely on the common commercial practice of screen-printing electronics to screen-print sensors. They realized they could apply this printing technique to address walking difficulties.

“Screen-printing is advantageous for developing medical devices because it’s low-cost and scalable,” says Yeo, a professor in the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering at Georgia Tech.

“So, when it comes to thinking about commercialization and mass production, screen-printing is a really good platform because it’s already been used in the electronics industry.”

Making the device accessible to the everyday user was paramount for Yeo’s team. A key innovation was making sure the wearable is thin enough to be comfortable for the wearer and easy to integrate with other assistive technologies. The device uses Bluetooth, enabling a smartphone to collect data and offer the future possibility of integrating with existing health monitoring applications.

Possibilities for real-world adaptation are promising, thanks to these innovations. Lightweight and small, the wearable could be paired with robotics devices to help stroke and Parkinson’s patients and the elderly walk. The high number of sensors could make it easier for researchers to apply a machine learning algorithm that could predict falls. The device could even enable professional athletes to analyze their performance.

Regardless of how the device is used, Yeo intends to keep its cost under $100. So far, with funding from the National Science Foundation, the researchers have tested the device on healthy subjects. They hope to expand the study to people with gait impairments and, eventually, make the device commercially available.

“I’m trying to bridge the gap between the lack of available devices in hospitals or medical practices and the lab-scale devices,” Yeo says. “We want these devices to be ready now—not in 10 years.”

With its low-cost, wireless design and potential for real-time feedback, this smart insole could transform how we monitor and manage walking difficulties—not just in clinical settings, but in everyday life.

Source: Georgia Tech