What’s the best way to ship holiday gifts?

A packaging expert has advice for you about the right way to ship holiday gifts.

If your gift can’t survive a 12-inch drop, it’s not ready to ship. That’s a test packaging expert Laszlo Horvath wishes everyone would use before sealing a box.

“Most people don’t see the rough conditions packages go through,” says Horvath, director of the Center for Packaging and Unit Load Design at Virginia Tech.

“Because of that, they underestimate how tough the supply chain really is. Delivery drivers are evaluated on speed, not careful handling. It’s up to us to make sure a package can withstand different variables.”

Horvath says a few smart decisions, starting with that one-foot-drop rule, can mean the difference between a smooth arrival and a broken surprise.

“People rarely consider how packaging impacts their everyday lives,” says Horvath. “Usually, it’s only during the holiday season that people become aware of packaging’s significance. There is an entire industry working hard all year to make sure that everyday items—like bottled water, cream cheese, smartphones, or large LED TVs—can be shipped safely with the least amount of material possible.”

Horvath says shipping directly from the retailer is often the best choice.

“Most products sold through big online retailers are designed to withstand the rigors of parcel delivery,” he says.

“If the merchant ships it, not only is the packaging optimized for that product, but the company is also responsible if damage occurs.”

Additionally, he notes that many merchants offer complimentary one- or two-day shipping, which provides a significant benefit.

While many people want to reuse boxes or choose eco-friendly materials, Horvath says the current parcel systems aren’t designed for this.

“For now, corrugated boxes and fiber-based protective materials are the most environmentally responsible option,” he says.

“There are a number of fiber-based alternatives to bubble wrap, like cellulose wadding, crumpled kraft paper, crinkle paper, and honeycomb paper. These offer strong protection without relying on plastics.”

Other packaging tips

Focus on good cushioning: “Bubble wrap, crushed kraft paper, or foam all work, but the material needs to feel springy when you press it.”

Skip the “fragile” label: “People are surprised to hear this, but industry research shows that the labels don’t change how packages are handled.”

Use strong tape: “Seal all edges of the top and bottom flaps with 2-inch packaging tape to avoid the box popping open during transit.”

Prevent movement: “Gaps let products move and increase the chance of damage. They also force the box to absorb more pressure.”

Source: Virginia Tech