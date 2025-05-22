1 region of the brain links all your senses

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Yale University

A new study shows that the senses stimulate a region of the brain that controls consciousness.

Humans perceive and navigate the world around us with the help of our five senses: sight, hearing, touch, taste, and smell.

The study in the journal NeuroImage sheds new light on how sensory perception works in the brain and may fuel the development of therapies to treat disorders involving attention, arousal, and consciousness.

In the study, a research team led by Yale’s Aya Khalaf focused on the workings of subcortical arousal systems, brain structure networks that play a crucial role in regulating sleep-wake states. Previous studies on patients with disorders of consciousness—such as coma or epilepsy—have confirmed the influence of these systems on states of consciousness.

But prior research has been largely limited to tracking individual senses. For the new study, researchers asked if stimuli from multiple senses share the same subcortical arousal networks. They also looked at how shifts in a subject’s attention might affect these networks.

For the study, researchers analyzed fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) datasets collected from 1,561 healthy adult participants as they performed 11 different tasks using four senses: vision, audition, taste, and touch.

They made two important discoveries: that sensory input does make use of shared subcortical systems and, more surprisingly, that all input—regardless of which sense delivered the signal—stimulates activity in two deep brain regions, the midbrain reticular formation and the central thalamus, when a subject is sharply focused on the senses.

The key to stimulating the critical central brain regions, they found, were the sudden shifts in attention demanded by the tasks.

“We were expecting to find activity on shared networks, but when we saw all the senses light up the same central brain regions while a test subject was focusing, it was really astonishing,” says Khalaf, a postdoctoral associate in neurology at Yale School of Medicine and lead author of the study.

The discovery highlighted how key these central brain regions are in regulating not only disorders of consciousness, but also conditions that affect attention and focus, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. This finding could lead to better targeted medications and brain stimulation techniques for patients.

“This has also given us insights into how things work normally in the brain,” says senior author Hal Blumenfeld, a professor of neurology who is also a professor in neuroscience and neurosurgery and director of the Yale Clinical Neuroscience Imaging Center.

“It’s really a step forward in our understanding of awareness and consciousness.”

Looking across senses, this is the first time researchers have seen a result like this, says Khalaf, who is also part of Blumenfeld’s lab.

“It tells us how important this brain region is and what it could mean in efforts to restore consciousness,” she says.

Other authors include Erick Lopez, a former undergraduate researcher in Blumenfeld’s lab, and collaborators from Harvard Medical School.

Support for this work came, in part, from the National Institutes of Health.

Source: Yale