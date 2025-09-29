What science says about Tylenol and autism

It is important to acknowledge that generalizations about autism can be harmful. Autism is characterized by a wide spectrum of needs—some autistic individuals excel in work and school and need little (if any) support. Others have higher support needs and may benefit from special education or other services. Individuals with the highest support needs, sometimes referred to as having “profound autism,” often need consistent supervision and care. Recent research suggests that 39.6% of individuals with ASD have co-occurring intellectual disability, 36.1% have average or above average cognitive functioning, and the remaining 24.2% fall in the middle. Autistic self-advocates and their families have stated that claims about “curing” autism further stigmatization and misunderstandings about the condition. The neurodiversity framework seeks to increase recognition that all people (and all brains) are different—no two brains are the same. Understanding of neurodiversity calls for increased acceptance and decreased “pathologization” of conditions like ASD, ADHD, and other forms of neurodivergence. This framework believes that every person should be valued and respected, and notes that many autistic people see autism as central to who they are rather than something they want to be “cured” of.

As a professional in the field, I believe that everyone should be able to make informed decisions about their own care and well-being. I think interventions or therapies for ASD should not be designed to make someone “less autistic,” but rather should help that person with important life skills for independence and thriving. For example, I think it is important for all individuals, including those with ASD, to have the ability to communicate with others. Communication can happen via sign language, via an assisted communication device, or verbally. It is less important how someone communicates, and more important that we attempt to give them the ability to communicate, since being unable to communicate is frustrating. When autistic children engage in self-injurious behaviors such as head banging, my highest priority is to figure out why they are engaging in that behavior and to practice safer alternatives. For a teenager who wants to make more friends, my priority is to help that person come up with strategies for talking to new people and to practice skills for making and keeping friends. If the teenager learns those skills and decides they don’t want to use them, that should be their choice. No one should be forced to be “more neurotypical” or “less autistic.” Rather, people’s autonomy and choices should be respected while still providing necessary support and practicing skills that can help them thrive.