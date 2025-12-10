RSV can take a toll months after hospitalization

Share this

Recovering from respiratory syncytial virus often doesn’t end when it’s time to leave the hospital, even for younger adults, researchers report.

For months after discharge, a new study found that adults young and old often live with profound effects such as lingering breathlessness, difficulty performing daily activities, and more.

The study showed it’s not just the very young and elderly hit hard by RSV and left unwell for as long as a year after infection. While adults over age 65 make up the largest proportion of RSV deaths followed by young children, all ages are at risk of serious RSV.

The toll that RSV, an infection that can be prevented or made less severe with vaccination, is detailed in a study in Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Aleda Leis, a research assistant professor in epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, led the study that was funded by CDC.

Here, Leis explains more: