Therapy prompts adult retinas to repair themselves

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A new study shows that single-dose gene therapy did more than halt inherited blindness in adult retinas—it actually prompted mature cells to rebuild damaged connections and recover lost vision.

When researchers at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine recently restored vision in adult dogs using retinal gene therapy, they expected to see functional improvements.

What surprised them was what happened to the physical structure of the eye: it actually rewired itself.

The study, led by assistant professor and former resident Billie Beckwith-Cohen alongside professor Simon Petersen-Jones challenges long-held assumptions about the ability of mature mammalian nerve cells to repair themselves.

The team investigated CaBP4 gene therapy, a treatment for a rare inherited condition that disrupts calcium signaling between light-sensing cells and the brain. They found that the therapy did far more than simply halt disease progression. According to the study, the single-dose treatment prompted adult retinas to rebuild damaged connections, thicken, and recover lost visual function.

To explain how gene therapy can restore this pathway, Beckwith-Cohen compares genetic mutations to an error in a building plan.

“One can essentially discuss the mutations in the retinal gene as a typo in a blueprint that makes the instructions incomprehensible to the system, resulting in a faulty design and subsequent vision loss,” Beckwith-Cohen says. “Our therapy essentially provides new instructions for the misspelled segment, like an editor.”

While the research team expected to see functional recovery, Beckwith-Cohen notes that the extent of the physical restoration in fully developed retinas was particularly compelling.

“In this paper we were able to show three independent structural changes supporting plasticity in the adult retina,” Beckwith-Cohen says. “Not only were new components added, but pre-existing abnormalities were repaired.”

To test the therapy, the researchers studied dogs who naturally developed the condition. Beckwith-Cohen says that studying spontaneous disease in dogs provides a vital stepping stone toward developing effective treatments for human childhood blindness.

“Dogs with spontaneous diseases have two major advantages over other common model systems such as rodents when we think of stepping stones to cure human disease,” Beckwith-Cohen says.

“The first has to do with the similarities of the canine eye to the human eye. Dogs have large eyes, well-developed vision, and regions of high cone density that provide superior visual acuity compared with rodents.”

Additionally, because the condition develops naturally in dogs rather than through artificial genetic modifications, Beckwith-Cohen says it provides a more reliable representation of how genetic mutations manifest in humans.

While CaBP4 mutations cause a rare form of inherited blindness, the researchers believe their demonstration that adult retinas can repair damaged neural networks raises broader possibilities for future treatments.

By showing that the adult eye retains the capacity to reorganize and rebuild, the study offers fresh hope that some forms of vision loss, once thought to be permanent, might one day be recoverable.

These findings appear in Molecular Therapy Advances.

Source: Michigan State University