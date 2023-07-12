Model uses retinal images to flag mild cognitive impairment

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Duke University

A machine learning model can differentiate normal cognition from mild cognitive impairment using retinal images from the eye, researchers report.

The model analyzes retinal images and associated data and recognizes specific features to identify individuals with mild cognitive impairment. It demonstrates the potential for a non-invasive and inexpensive method of identifying the early signs of cognitive impairment that could progress to Alzheimer’s disease.

As reported in the journal Ophthalmology Science, the model demonstrates the potential for a non-invasive and inexpensive method of identifying the early signs of cognitive impairment that could progress to Alzheimer’s disease.

“This is particularly exciting work because we have previously been unable to differentiate mild cognitive impairment from normal cognition in previous models,” says senior author Sharon Fekrat, professor in the ophthalmology and neurology departments and associate professor in the surgery department at Duke University. “This work brings us one step closer to detecting cognitive impairment earlier before it progresses to Alzheimer’s dementia.”

“The retina is a window to the brain…”

Fekrat and colleagues previously developed a model that used retinal scans and other data to successfully identify patients with a known Alzheimer’s diagnosis. The scans—based on optical coherence tomography (OCT) and OCT angiography (OCTA)—detected structural changes in the neurosensory retina and its microvasculature among Alzheimer’s patients.

The current study expands on that work, using machine learning techniques to detect mild cognitive impairment, which is often a precursor to Alzheimer’s. The new model identifies specific features in the OCT and OCTA images that signal the presence of cognitive impairment, along with patient data such as age, sex, visual acuity, and years of education and quantitative data from the images themselves.

The researchers report that the model analyzed retinal pictures and images along with quantitative data to differentiate people with normal cognition from those with a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment with a sensitivity of 79% and specificity of 83%.

“This is the first study to use retinal OCT and OCTA images to distinguish people with mild cognitive impairment from individuals with normal cognition,” says co-first author C. Ellis Wisely, assistant professor in the ophthalmology department.

“Having a non-invasive and less expensive means to reliably identify these patients is increasingly important, particularly as new therapies for Alzheimer’s disease may become available,” Wisely says.

“The retina is a window to the brain, and machine learning algorithms that leverage non-invasive and cost-effective retinal imaging to assess neurological health can be a potent tool to screen patients at scale,” says co-lead author Alexander Richardson, a student in the Eye Multimodal Imaging in Neurodegenerative Disease lab at Duke.

The Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation supported the work.

Source: Duke University