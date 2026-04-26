Team cracks 100 year-old rubber mystery

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Scientists have solved a decades-old mystery behind reinforced rubber—a material used in everything from tires to industrial systems.

Every time you drive, board a plane or water your lawn, you’re relying on a material that has quietly powered modern life for nearly a century—reinforced rubber.

It’s in car and aircraft tires, industrial seals, medical devices, and countless everyday products. Yet despite its ubiquity and its central role in the $260 billion global tire industry, scientists have never fully understood why it works so well.

Until now.

A research team led by University of South Florida College of Engineering Professor David Simmons solved one of the oldest mysteries in materials science: How adding tiny particles known as carbon black transforms soft, stretchy rubber into something strong enough to support the weight of a fully loaded jet.

Their findings in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences provide an answer and offer a new way of thinking about how to design safer, longer-lasting materials.

“How is it that we’ve been using this for 80, 90, 100 years and haven’t really known how it works?” Simmons says.

“It’s been through enormous trial and error. The tire companies can purchase many different grades of carbon black—basically fancy soot—and they just have to use trial and error to figure out what’s worth paying more for and what isn’t.”

Now, after running 1,500 molecular dynamics simulations totaling about 15 years of computing time, the researchers unified competing theories and revealed the true mechanism—a phenomenon called Poisson’s ratio mismatch, which forces rubber to fight against its own incompressibility.

The basic recipe for reinforced rubber has changed little over the past century. Add microscopic particles—usually carbon black—to rubber, and the material becomes dramatically tougher and more durable. That’s why tires are black and can endure years of wear, heat, and repeated stress without falling apart.

But the reasons behind that transformation remained elusive for scientists, sparking “a major debate for multiple decades now,” Simmons says.

Some suggested the particles formed chain-like networks inside the rubber. Others argued the particles acted like glue, stiffening the material around them. Still others thought the particles simply took up space, forcing the rubber to stretch more.

Each theory failed to capture the full picture.

Instead of attempting to observe the various processes directly, something nearly impossible because of their nanoscale size, Simmons and his team recreated them virtually.

Simmons, together with USF postdoctoral scholar Pierre Kawak and doctoral student Harshad Bhapkar, used advanced molecular simulations to model how hundreds of thousands of atoms interact inside reinforced rubber.

By refining existing models to better reflect the real structure of carbon black and how it disperses inside rubber, they zeroed in on the material in ways experiments can’t.

“It’s not that we literally had a simulation running for 15 years,” Simmons says. “What it means is if you ran a calculation using your laptop for one hour and it used up the whole laptop with six cores, it would be six computing hours. We used USF’s large computing cluster with many, many cores for many months.”

The breakthrough centered around Poisson’s ratio, which measures how materials change shape when stretched.

Simmons compares it to pulling back the plunger of a sealed, water-filled syringe. Water doesn’t compress easily, so the harder you pull the more resistance you feel.

Rubber likewise strongly resists changes in volume. Stretching a normal rubber band makes it thinner as it lengthens, keeping its volume largely unchanged.

But when carbon black particles are added to rubber, they act like tiny supports, preventing it from thinning as much as it normally would. When the material is stretched, it’s forced to increase in volume, something it strongly resists.

In essence, the rubber “fights against itself,” producing a dramatic increase in stiffness and strength.

Notably, the findings don’t discard earlier theories. They unify them.

The team found that previously proposed mechanisms—including particle networks, sticky interactions, and space-filling effects—contribute to volume-resistance behavior. Rather than competing explanations, they are pieces of a larger puzzle.

By integrating them into a single framework, the researchers created the first comprehensive explanation of rubber reinforcement.

The breakthrough came after initial models fell short. When the simulations didn’t match real-world data, the team incorporated ideas from earlier scientific literature into their approach. The result was a model that aligned with the observed behavior.

For the tire industry and consumers, the findings are potentially transformative.

The “Magic Triangle” of tire design aims to improve fuel efficiency, traction, and durability at the same time, a near-impossible balancing act. Enhancing one or two outcomes often comes at the expense of the third.

Until now, manufacturers relied on trial and error to navigate those trade-offs, an expensive and time-consuming process.

With a better understanding of how reinforced rubber actually works, engineers can begin to design materials more precisely. The result could be tires that last longer, grip better in wet conditions, and improve fuel economy—all at once.

“The struggle always is to get more than two of the three to be good, and this is where trial and error only gets you so far,” Simmons says. “With these findings, we’re laying a new foundation for rationally designing tires.”

The impact extends beyond tires, since reinforced rubber is used in critical infrastructure ranging from power plants to aerospace systems. Past failures in the materials have sometimes been catastrophic, including the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster in 1986.

“If you remember, the reason the Challenger failed was a rubber gasket that got too cold,” Simmons says.

“A lot of energy systems, power plants have rubber parts. Everybody’s had a garden hose that started leaking because a rubber gasket failed. Now imagine that happening in a power plant or a chemical plant.”

This research was supported by the US Department of Energy Office of Science.

Source: University of South Florida