Can ‘nanoflowers’ recharge cells to fight aging?

Researchers are using nanotechnology to recharge the “powerhouse of the cell” to fight against disease and aging.

The ability to recharge cells diminishes as humans age or face diseases. Mitochondria, often called the powerhouse of the cell, are central to energy production. When mitochondrial function declines, it leads to fatigue, tissue degeneration, and accelerated aging. Activities that once required minimal recovery now take far longer, highlighting the role that these organelles play in maintaining vitality and overall health.

While current treatments for ailments related to aging and diseases like type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s focus on managing symptoms, researchers have taken a new approach to fight the battle at the source: recharging mitochondrial power through nanotechnology.

Led by Kanwar Abhay Singh, a biomedical engineering postdoctoral associate in the Gaharwar Laboratory at Texas A&M University, the team has developed molybdenum disulfide (MoS₂) nanoflowers. Named because of their flower-like structure, these nanoparticles contain atomic vacancies that can stimulate mitochondrial regeneration, helping cells generate more energy.

The findings appear in Nature Communications.

“These findings offer a future where recharging our cells becomes possible, extending healthy lifespans, and improving outcomes for patients with age-related diseases,” says Akhilesh Gaharwar, a professor and fellow in the biomedical engineering department at Texas A&M.

According to Gaharwar, the nanoflowers could offer new treatments for diseases like muscle dystrophy, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders by increasing ATP production, mitochondrial DNA, and cellular respiration.

The researchers discovered that the atomic vacancies in the nanoflowers stimulate the molecular pathways involved in mitochondrial cell replication.

“This discovery is unique,” says Vishal Gohil of the biophysics and biochemistry department. “We are not just improving mitochondrial function; we are rethinking cellular energy entirely. The potential for regenerative medicine is incredibly exciting.”

Gohil provided insights into the mechanisms that could drive the improvement of mitochondrial function.

“By leveraging advanced computational tools, we can decode the hidden patterns in cellular responses to these nanomaterials, unlocking new possibilities for precision medicine,” says Irtisha Singh, an affiliate assistant professor in the molecular and cellular medicine department.

“It’s like giving cells the right instructions at the molecular level to help them restore their own powerhouses—mitochondria.”

Singh contributed computational analysis that revealed key pathways and molecular interactions responsible for the energy boost.

The next steps for the research team include identifying a method for delivering the nanoflowers to human tissue, with the goal of eventual clinical application.

“In science, it’s often the smallest details that lead to the most profound discoveries,” Gaharwar says.

“By focusing on the unseen—like atomic vacancies in nanomaterials—we are uncovering new ways to solve big problems. Sometimes, the real breakthroughs come from digging deeper and looking beyond the obvious.”

Source: Bailey Noah for Texas A&M University