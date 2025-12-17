Raising the drinking age could benefit teen mental health in Europe

Share this

A study based on policy changes in Spain shows that teenagers drink significantly less alcohol when the minimum legal drinking age is raised.

In addition, a reduction in drinking also leads to improved academic performance and mental health.

Despite a downward trend in alcohol consumption, drinking rates among European teenagers remain notably high by international standards. According to the European School Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs, almost half of 15- to 16-year-olds report having consumed alcohol in the past 30 days, and roughly 30% of them have engaged in binge drinking.

The new study conducted by Carmen Villa, an assistant professor at the economics department at the University of Zurich, provides novel evidence that raising the minimum legal drinking age from 16 to 18 years can significantly improve teenagers’ academic performance and mental health.

Villa and coauthor Manuel Bagues from the University of Warwick studied four Spanish regions where stricter alcohol laws had been introduced over the past 20 years. These policy changes typically included measures such as restricting the sale of alcohol to minors, limiting venue access, and regulating advertising. Since the changes were introduced in the regions at different times, the researchers were able to compare teenagers’ behavior before and after the new laws took effect.

The analysis draws on data from around 250,000 Spanish students surveyed about their drinking habits, 180,000 PISA exam takers, and 600,000 individuals from the 2021 census.

After the introduction of stricter alcohol laws, the probability of Spanish teenagers aged 14 to 17 getting drunk in the preceding month dropped by between 7% and 17%, while binge drinking decreased by 14%.

“These effects were observed in both self-reported and peer-reported drinking behaviors, which suggests a genuine change in behavior,” says Villa.

In addition, the reduction in binge drinking and intoxication translated into significant educational gains. Students in regions with a higher legal drinking age scored 4% better on PISA exams, which equates to approximately two months of additional schooling. These improvements are consistent with evidence from medical literature, which shows that alcohol directly impairs cognitive development during adolescence, a period of life during which the brain remains highly vulnerable to its effects.

The study also revealed substantial mental health gains. In regions where the minimum legal drinking age had been raised, teenagers were 10% less likely to use medications prescribed for anxiety and insomnia.

“Our findings establish a causal link between alcohol consumption and mental health outcomes, and they align with existing medical observations,” says Villa.

Remarkably, these benefits emerged without any measurable shifts in other behaviors. Students didn’t change the amount of time spent studying, socializing, using the internet, or participating in sports, nor did they substitute alcohol with other substances such as cannabis or cigarettes.

“This pattern suggests that the observed academic improvements are directly linked to the neurocognitive effects of alcohol rather than to indirect lifestyle changes,” adds the researcher.

The study’s findings are also relevant for countries like Switzerland, where it is legal for 16-year-olds to consume beer and wine and which has higher youth drinking rates than the European average. The evidence from Spain suggests that stronger restrictions could yield educational benefits.

“Raising the minimum legal drinking age is a cost-effective tool for enhancing cognitive development among teenagers,” says Villa.

The research appears in the Journal of Health Economics.

Source: University of Zurich