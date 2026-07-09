Listen: How to raise your kids in the AI age

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In a new podcast episode, a doctor explains how technology should enhance, not replace parenting during children’s formative years.

As AI rapidly changes how we work, learn, and communicate, it also raises an urgent question: What does it mean to grow up in a world dominated by smart technology? From smart-baby monitors to stuffed animals embedded with LLMs, kids and parents are increasingly bombarded with AI everywhere they turn.

According to Professor Dana Suskind, a renowned surgeon and pediatrician at the University of Chicago, AI might be able to mimic language, logic, and creativity, but it cannot replace the deeply relational, responsive human interactions that are crucial to a child’s development.

In her latest book, Human Raised: Nurturing Connection, Curiosity & Lifelong Learning in the Age of AI (Penguin Random House, 2026), Suskind argues that the earliest years of life are more critical than ever—and that parents and caregivers cannot be replaced or outsourced in building a child’s brain.

In this episode of Big Brains, Suskind explains how we can build a society that genuinely supports parents in raising the next generation, so that human connection does not become a “luxury good”:

Source: University of Chicago