Listen: Experts sort quantum tech hype from reality

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In a new podcast, scientists demystify quantum, separate hype from reality, and explore potential applications—from cybersecurity to medical sensors to computers.

Quantum technology is at a pivotal moment. No longer the faraway dream of scientists, the field is rapidly developing across the world, fueled by major investments from governments, industry, and universities racing to lead its promising future.

But what exactly is quantum technology? And how will it affect our lives today—and in the coming decades?

In a new episode of the Big Brains podcast, three renowned scientists—Professor David Awschalom, Fred Chong, and Nadya Mason—discuss how the University Chicago is leading innovative research, in partnership with its affiliated labs Argonne and Fermilab, as well as other universities across the Midwest.

They explain how quantum has the potential to revolutionize our world—from creating unhackable communications to supercharging quantum computers to detecting disease at the cellular level.

They discuss the challenges as well as the opportunities, especially for the next generation of quantum engineers and scientists needed to make these dreams a reality.

The event also included a Q&A with audience members. Watch video of the full event or listen below:

Source: University of Chicago