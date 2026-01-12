Listen: Quantum sensors could detect diseases earlier

Share this

What if we could precisely measure a cell at its most fundamental level?

University of Chicago scientist Peter Maurer, along with colleagues at UChicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, made a breakthrough discovery of turning a protein found in living cells into a first-of-its-kind biological quantum bit—also known as a qubit.

In this episode of the Big Brains podcast, Maurer explains how quantum systems—once thought to be too fragile for real-world use—are becoming some of the most powerful sensors ever built, and how they could detect diseases earlier and track how they evolve in our bodies:

Read the transcript of this episode.

Source: University of Chicago