Veterans aren’t the only people that suffer from PTSD

Veterans are only slightly more likely to experience post-traumatic stress disorder than the general population, data from the National Center for PTSD show.

Around 7% of veterans and 6% of all adults will have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at some point in their lives and approximately 12 million adults suffer from it in any given year, according to data from the National Center for PTSD.

PTSD is a serious mental health condition some individuals develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening or traumatic event.

Xiafei Wang, assistant professor of social work in Syracuse University’s Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics studies the transmission of intergenerational trauma, how trauma-affected individuals and families can develop resiliency, and how such factors as race, gender, disability, and military service affect trauma and resilience.

Here, she shares her insights and research on these topics and more: