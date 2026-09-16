New MRI contrast agent detects invasive lung cancer earlier

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Researchers have developed a new class of protein-based MRI contrast agent that detects invasive lung cancer and metastatic disease at earlier stages than conventional imaging approaches.

Results of this research in the journal Science Advances report a precision MRI method that can identify tumors and metastases as small as 1 millimeter.

“This is a game changer for cancer diagnosis and precision medicine.”

“Lung cancer is often diagnosed only after it has spread, when treatment options become more limited,” says Jenny J. Yang, a professor emerita of biochemistry and biophysical chemistry at Georgia State University.

“Our technology can detect tiny tumors and hidden metastases without exposing patients to radiation. It also helps reveal how aggressive a cancer may be and how likely it is to spread, potentially reducing the need for invasive biopsies.”

The research, partly funded by the National Institutes of Health, describes a protein-based MRI contrast agent, hProCA32.Collagen, which targets collagen type I, a structural protein found at elevated levels in aggressive lung tumors and metastatic lesions. In preclinical studies, this technology enabled researchers to detect and quantify small lung tumors and metastases in the lung, adrenal glands, and kidneys while mapping biological features linked to tumor invasion and progression.

Similar to a previously reported imaging agent developed by Yang’s team that targeted the cancer biomarker CXCR4, the hProCA32.collagen agent targets abnormal collagen development within the tumor microenvironment. This biomarker-targeting approach represents a new generation of molecular imaging technology designed to enhance imaging and improve detection of cancerous cells at earlier stages of development.

Researchers found the approach was particularly effective in aggressive lung adenocarcinomas associated with certain mutations, which are frequently resistant to current therapies and prone to spreading to multiple organs.

The findings are the result of a collaboration among researchers from Georgia State University, Emory University, The University of Alabama at Birmingham, and other partner institutions.

Yang’s team at Georgia State, including co-first authors Dongjun “Darren” Li and Oluwabukola “Sophia” Bamishaye of the university’s Center for Diagnostics and Therapeutics and Molecular Basis of Disease programs, led development of the collagen-targeted contrast agent and the precision MRI methodology, with imaging studies conducted at Georgia State’s Advanced Translational Imaging Facility (ATIF).

Researchers at Emory University, including co-corresponding author Wei Zhou of the Winship Cancer Institute, contributed cancer models and expertise in cancer biology and translational research, while collaborators at UAB provided imaging physics expertise and additional imaging analysis. The study was jointly led by Yang and Zhou.

By combining innovative imaging technology with sophisticated models of cancer metastasis, the researchers were able to visualize invasive lung cancer and its spread to other organs at much earlier stages than previously possible.

Beyond diagnosis, the findings may have important implications for personalized cancer treatment. By enabling physicians to visualize collagen remodeling throughout primary and metastatic tumors, the technology may eventually help identify high-risk patients, guide treatment selection and monitor response to therapy over time.

“This is a game changer for cancer diagnosis and precision medicine,” Yang says. “For the first time, we’ve shown that precision MRI can detect tiny tumors and whole body metastases without using harmful radiation while also providing important clues about how aggressively a cancer may behave.”

Helping advance the technology toward clinical use is InLighta Biosciences, a biotechnology company founded by Yang that has licensed related intellectual property from Georgia State. Supported in part through NIH and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) funding, the company is working to move next-generation protein-based diagnosis and therapeutic agents toward clinical development. Researchers are now also working toward an investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin clinical testing of the technology.

Source: Georgia State University