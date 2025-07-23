Common drug may ease stomach problems for people with autism

Share this

A new pilot study suggests that propranolol, a common blood pressure drug, may help ease stomach issues for some people with autism.

People with autism experience digestive challenges—such as bloating, constipation, and diarrhea—at significantly higher rates than others.

Since previous research has shown these gastrointestinal issues are linked with stress, anxiety, and depression, researchers are searching for new ways to address the underlying causes of discomfort to ultimately improve the quality of life for autistic individuals.

In 2023, Brad Ferguson, an assistant research professor with the University of Missouri School of Medicine, coauthored a study that found propranolol can be repurposed to reduce anxiety for people with autism.

Recently, he led a new study to explore if the blood pressure drug might ease gastrointestinal distress among people with autism as well.

Ferguson’s latest study included 46 participants, all of whom receive care at Mizzou’s Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment. His pilot study found that autistic teens and young adults with higher heart rate variability—a sign of a calmer nervous system—showed more improvement in gastrointestinal symptoms after 12 weeks of taking propranolol compared to those with a more stressed nervous system.

“Our ultimate goal is to support precision medicine by finding out who can benefit from certain treatment options the most,” Ferguson says.

“We found that propranolol seemed to work best for those whose nervous system was more relaxed.”

Going forward, Ferguson is partnering with Fang Wang from the College of Engineering to use a smartwatch app capable of monitoring stress levels and social activity in people with autism with and without gastrointestinal symptoms.

The research appears in Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology.

Source: University of Missouri