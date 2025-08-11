Print beats digital for preschoolers learning to read

Share this

A new study finds print wins over digital for preschoolers learning to read.

When it comes to teaching preschoolers their ABCs, sticking with the basics might just be more effective. Despite the rise of digital tools and educational games, learning to read still begins with simple, hands-on work, such as writing letters and spotting words in everyday life.

The new findings suggest that some popular approaches for learning may not be as practical as parents think.

Preschoolers who played more literacy games scored lower on reading assessments, while those engaged in print-focused activities saw the most significant gains.

The home literacy environment represents an important but small period when children in preschool learn literacy skills outside the classroom. It often represents activities related to print and shared book reading.

To understand how home routines shape early reading, the researchers identified three common types of literacy activities: print-focused activities, which includes direct work with letters and words, such as writing names, pointing out print on signs, or practicing letter sounds; shared book reading, including reading picture books aloud, going to the library, or discussing stories; and literacy games, which includes digital or analog games like flashcards, apps, or alphabet videos.

The study included more than 1,000 children between the ages of 3 and 6, with a diverse sample of families from across one Midwestern state. About 800 of the children had typical development, while over 200 had speech and/or language impairments.

Lori Skibbe and Ryan Bowles of the human development and family studies department at Michigan State University’s College of Social Science assessed children’s literacy development using three foundational skills: letter-name knowledge, recognizing and naming letters; letter-sound knowledge, identifying the sounds letters make; and phonological awareness, or understanding how words break down into sounds, such as rhyming or segmenting syllables.

Parents completed surveys about how often they engaged in various literacy-related activities at home, including writing letters, reading books, and using educational games or apps.

There were several key findings. Print-focused activities consistently predicted stronger early literacy skills in all children studied. Children who spent more time on literacy games scored lower on reading assessments across both groups. So heavier use of games was associated with worse literacy outcomes, regardless of a child’s developmental background.

But for the variable of shared book reading, it was only a significant predictor for children without speech and/or language impairments. So while the structure of the home literacy environment is similar for all children, there should be special attention when it comes to shared reading for those with disabilities.

The research challenges the assumption that more exposure to learning tools automatically means better results. Instead, it highlights the need for intentional, hands-on approaches. This doesn’t mean digital learning tools should be avoided; rather, they should be used more for supplemental learning rather than as a primary tool.

There are a few possible reasons why some games may not be helping. For example, certain games prioritize entertainment over education, employing flashy visuals and sounds that distract from the development of key skills.

For other games, even if high-quality, they lack personal, hands-on instruction, such as practicing writing or identifying real-world print—skills that are especially critical for children with speech and/or language challenges.

Teaching children early reading skills does not require expensive tools or programs. Everyday interactions with print learning opportunities are the most important. There are specific tips and actions that parents can take to encourage learning:

Spot letters together by finding letters on street signs, food packaging, or menus.

Encourage writing and have your child write their name, draw letters, or label pictures.

Make reading interactive by pointing to words, talking about letter sounds and asking questions while reading books.

Parents should be mindful of introducing games when children might be struggling. Thoughtfully integrate digital learning tools for supplemental learning.

Print-focused routines are especially important for children with learning impairments.

The study appears in the Journal of Research in Reading.

Funding came from the US Department of Education and the National Institutes of Health.

Source: Michigan State University