Some plants create their own pesticide, but there’s a downside

University Michigan State University

A natural alternative to pesticides may be hiding in a misunderstood plant compound—but it could come at an environmental cost.

For years, scientists knew little about isoprene, a natural chemical produced by plants. New research 40 years in the making now sheds light on how this natural chemical can repel insects—and how some plants that don’t normally make isoprene could activate production in times of stress.

Tom Sharkey, a professor in the Michigan State University-Department of Energy Plant Research Laboratory, the MSU Plant Resilience Institute and biochemistry and molecular biology department, has studied isoprene for much of his career.

Now, his lab has published findings that could provide a path for engineering plants that are more resilient to environmental change and pest outbreaks.

The team’s paper in Science Advances uncovers a hormonal response triggered by isoprene that makes insects steer clear of those plants. Insects that munched on isoprene-treated leaves got a stomachache, thanks to indigestible proteins that kick in when the compound is present. Those proteins also stunt the growth of worms that dare to keep eating them.

Another paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that soybeans produce isoprene when their leaves are wounded. This discovery was particularly surprising since researchers previously believed modern crops didn’t produce isoprene. This ability could make crops more resilient to heat and pests.

But that benefit could come at a cost. Isoprene is a hydrocarbon that worsens air pollution, especially in areas that already have poor air quality. If more crop plants were engineered to release isoprene, that could further damage the Earth’s atmosphere. The research also has implications for how soybeans may affect air pollution.

“That’s one of the questions that’s most important to come out of this research,” Sharkey says.

“Should we add isoprene to crop plants so that they’re protected against insects and put up with their effect on the ozone? Or should we genetically engineer plants to turn off the isoprene synthase as much as we can to improve the atmosphere?”

Digging into isoprene

Isoprene is one of the highest emitted hydrocarbons on Earth, second only to methane emissions from human activity. These organic compounds interact with sunlight and nitrogen oxide from coal-burning facilities and vehicle emissions, creating a toxic brew of ozone, aerosols, and other harmful byproducts.

Not all plants produce isoprene, however, and the ones that do tend to make more in hot weather. It’s mostly found in oak and poplar trees, but unlike similar molecules in pine and eucalyptus trees, isoprene doesn’t have a scent.

“Everyone understands what it smells like when you walk through a pine forest,” Sharkey says. “In an oak grove, which has more hydrocarbons because it makes so much isoprene, you just don’t notice it.”

Isoprene-producing plants pump out more of the compound on hot summer days. Scientists believe this helps stabilize plants and neutralize stress reactions. Isoprene-emitting plants are also thought to be pest-resistant, though until now, there had been little study of why. But as plants make more isoprene, they sacrifice some of their growth potential. When plants make isoprene, they divert carbon away from growth and storage and invest instead in their defense. Some believe this is why many plants folded under evolutionary pressure to get rid of the isoprene synthase.

Sharkey first became interested in isoprene as a graduate student. Based on a simple cost-benefit analysis, he knew there had to be a benefit to keeping the isoprene-producing gene around. He’s devoted much of his career to finding out what that is.

How does it work?

A whitefly infestation in an MSU greenhouse was the first test of how isoprene protects plants from insects. Sharkey’s lab grew two types of tobacco plants in the greenhouse: one genetically engineered to emit isoprene and the other a non-emitting plant. It was obvious even to a casual observer that whiteflies preferred the non-emitting plant.

The researchers tested their theory further by watching tobacco hornworms. The worms voraciously attacked the non-emitting leaves while leaving the others alone. After 10 days, the hornworms that only ate isoprene-emitting leaves were significantly smaller than those that snacked on the untreated leaves.

The isoprene itself isn’t what repels the insects. Instead, isoprene triggers an increase in jasmonic acid, a molecule that reduces an insect’s ability to digest proteins and slows their growth.

“The defense was not the isoprene itself, but the consequence of what isoprene did to the plant,” Sharkey says.

Soybeans and isoprene

Until recently, scientists thought crop plants like soybeans and corn didn’t produce isoprene because their ability to do so was lost through evolution. Then, in 2022, researchers discovered two intact isoprene synthase, or ISPS, genes in soybeans. Sharkey decided to experiment whether environmental stresses could activate the dormant ISPS gene.

To test this question, they placed clamps on soybean leaves and damaged them. The leaves responded with a small burst of isoprene. Sharkey says this means soybeans have their cake and eat it too—they’re able to make isoprene when needed, but they can shut off the process under normal conditions.

More research is needed to determine how this ability protects soybeans from stressors, as well as whether isoprene production is triggered by extreme heat. Sharkey is concerned by the potential impact soybeans might have on the atmosphere if they’re churning out isoprene during increasingly frequent hot spells.

“What drives me most is that I think we should understand these big things,” Sharkey says. “Isoprene is the single biggest source of hydrocarbon in the atmosphere. We should understand it.”

The research had support from the National Science Foundation, the MSU Plant Resilience Institute, and MSU AgBioResearch.

Source: Michigan State University