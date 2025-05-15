Listen: ‘Planet Hunter’ searches for alien life on distant worlds

Share this

In a new episode of the Big Brains podcast, “Planet Hunter” Jacob Bean digs into his work searching for alien life.

The search for life beyond Earth is no longer science fiction—it takes a lot of data, powerful telescopes and a bit of cosmic detective work. And at the center of this search is University of Chicago astrophysicist Jacob Bean.

Bean was part of the team that made history by detecting carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a distant planet using the James Webb Space Telescope—a major step forward in our ability to study exoplanets.

Bean uses cutting-edge tools and discoveries that are reshaping how we think about planet habitability, biosignatures, and our place in the universe.

From potentially habitable exoplanets like K2-18b to false hopes like Gliese 486b, in this podcast episode, Bean shares why the atmospheres of these faraway worlds might hold the key to one of humanity’s oldest questions: Are we alone in the universe?

Source: University of Chicago