New look at planet-forming ‘donut’ is most detailed yet

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Michigan

Astronomers have presented the most detailed known images of the inner region of a planet-forming disk.

Resembling dusty infrared donuts, the images show unexpected moving structures in the disk around a young, massive star called V1295 Aquilae and confirm mysterious inner emissions reported in previous studies.

The star is six times more massive than the sun and 900 times more luminous. It’s only 100,000 years old; the sun is 4.5 billion years old.

Here, Noura Ibrahim, a doctoral candidate in astronomy at the University of Michigan and first author of the study in The Astrophysical Journal, explains the findings: