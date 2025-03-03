Do ‘forever chemicals’ in water raise cancer risk for kids?

Share this

A new study has revealed possible links between exposure to “forever chemicals” in drinking water and an increased risk of certain childhood cancers.

Widely used in industrial and consumer products, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)—commonly known as “forever chemicals” due to their persistence in the environment—have been linked to various adverse health effects.

An Environmental Protection Agency monitoring program documented detectable levels of PFAS in California drinking water between 2013 and 2015.

In the new study in the journal Environmental Epidemiology, researchers investigated the role that PFAS exposure via drinking water contamination may play in childhood cancer risk.

“Our findings indicate suggestive associations between predicted prenatal PFAS exposure and certain childhood cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia and Wilms tumors,” says corresponding author Natalie Binczewski, a PhD candidate in environmental health sciences at the University of California, Irvine.

Researchers analyzed data from 10,220 children up to age 15 diagnosed with cancer between 2000 and 2015, along with 29,974 healthy children. They estimated maternal PFAS levels by linking geocoded addresses at birth to local water district contamination data and determined that higher concentrations of two PFAS—perfluorooctanesulfonic acid and perfluorooctanoic acid—were associated with certain childhood cancers.

“While these results do not confirm that PFAS exposure directly causes childhood cancers, they add to a growing body of evidence highlighting potential health risks,” Binczewski says.

“Further studies are needed to confirm and better understand these associations, but this research underscores the importance of clean drinking water and continued regulatory efforts to protect public health.”

Additional researchers are from UC Irvine, UC Berkeley, Yale, and the University of Southern California.

Support for this work came from the National Institutes of Health.

Source: UC Irvine