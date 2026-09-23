Leaders don’t always have the right personality traits for the job

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Michigan State University

A new study finds that the personality characteristics that get you promoted to a leader aren’t necessarily the qualities that make you a good one.

The study in the Journal of Applied Psychology found that a number of characteristics are important for effective leadership including achievement motivation, order, self-discipline, and optimism.

However, the employees who tend to become leaders are often not the people with the characteristics to be successful in those roles. For example, people who are assertive are more likely to become leaders. However, assertiveness was not associated with effective leadership.

“Leadership can have a substantial impact on organizational effectiveness and employee morale. Therefore, it is important that organizations know what to look for when hiring leaders or helping current employees develop into leadership roles,” says Christopher Nye, coauthor of the study and professor in Michigan State University’s psychology department.

The study also found that the characteristics of effective leaders varied across different types of leaders. For example, the personality characteristics that led to success for student leaders were different than the characteristics for lower-level or upper-level managers.

The researchers conducted a meta-analysis, which is a study of studies. They gathered all the studies that had examined the relationship between personality characteristics and leader effectiveness or becoming a leader. The researchers then aggregated the results of these studies to examine the personality characteristics that were most relevant for these outcomes.

“Our findings suggest that organizations may want to reevaluate the way that they select their leaders to only focus on those personality characteristics that are linked to success,” says Nye.

“I hope that the results of this study will help organizations to more effectively hire or develop successful leaders in the future.”

Source: Michigan State University