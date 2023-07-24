How an ad used Trump to boost COVID vax rates

We were hoping to use insights from our earlier work on masking—in which we used ads with General (ret) Hugh Shelton to encourage mask use among NC residents—to see if we could encourage vaccine uptake among groups that were lagging behind. By the time our study was fully under way, it had become clear that vaccine uptake had fallen prey to our classic partisan polarization and that far too few Republicans were getting vaccinated.

We were in the process of trying to find individuals that would be more effective messengers (e.g., rural, white, middle-aged males) to make the vaccine pitch when Donald Trump made a series of very strong endorsements of the vaccine on Fox’s Maria Bartiromo show. We knew immediately this is what we had to go with.

We worked with a professional videographer to create an ad using footage of Trump’s vaccine pitch, which we felt would be especially appealing for Trump supporters. The short version: given that vaccine uptake was clearly being shaped by partisan polarization, we wanted to learn whether we could use a very partisan messenger, Donald Trump, to effectively counteract this for at least some people.