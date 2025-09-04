Listen: How trees boost your focus and mental health

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Chicago

In a new podcast episode, a psychologist explains how trees boost your attention, improve mental health—and even reduce crime.

University of Chicago psychologist Marc Berman’s research on “soft fascination” and nature’s cognitive effects is reshaping how we think about everything from urban planning to depression treatment.

From groundbreaking hospital studies to surprising results with plastic plants, Berman’s work uncovers the deep—and often invisible—power that natural environments hold over our minds and bodies.

Whether you’re a city planner, a parent, or just someone feeling mentally fatigued, the conversation on this episode of the Big Brains podcast may just change the way you think about a walk in the park:

Source: University of Chicago