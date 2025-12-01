How to pick and care for a natural Christmas tree

Share this

With Thanksgiving over, many Americans are getting their holiday decorations ready, which may include buying a real Christmas tree.

In the United States, approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold every year, and Michigan is the third largest producer in the country.

With record-high tariffs in place and some challenges affecting tree production, you may wonder how this could affect the cost of your tree. Bill Lindberg, a Christmas tree educator with Michigan State University Extension, can answer your questions.

Lindberg serves Christmas tree producers across the state, working with farmers on the ground in their communities.

Here, he offers insights about the outlook for Christmas trees this year, including industry updates, pricing, and tips to help care for your tree: