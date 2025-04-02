Is napping good for you?

Share this

A doctor and expert in sleep surgery explains why napping can interfere with your sleep cycle.

In Spain and in many Latin American countries, residents take a respite after lunch to sleep. “Siesta” time is an almost sacred tradition.

In some businesses in Japan, employees are encouraged to take a short rest with the hope that it will increase their alertness and productivity.

If you’re a fan, you’re not alone. About four out of five US adults—80.7%—reported taking at least one nap of 10 minutes or more in the past three months, according to a recent survey from the Pew Research Center. The same survey revealed that 30.5% of adults take one more than once a week.

Napping spikes among older adults. More than half of adults ages 80 and older say they napped in the past day. Among every other age group in the survey—including both the young (ages 18 to 29) and the older (ages 70 to 79)—about a third said they napped in the past 24 hours.

Here, Maria V. Suurna, professor of clinical otolaryngology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and director of sleep surgery at UHealth–University of Miami Health System, addresses questions about napping: