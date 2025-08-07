‘Nanoflowers’ can heal brain cells and protect against diseases

Share this

A new study shows that nanoflowers—a type of metallic flower-shaped nanoparticle—can protect and heal brain cells by promoting the health and turnover of mitochondria.

Mitochondria are the molecular machines responsible for producing most of our cells’ energy.

These findings suggest a promising new approach to neurotherapeutics that targets the underlying mechanisms of diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, rather than just managing symptoms.

The study was conducted by Charles Mitchell, a doctoral student in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences biochemistry and biophysics department, and research specialist Mikhail Matveyenka. Both are members in the lab of Dmitry Kurouski, associate professor and Texas A&M AgriLife Institute for Advancing Health through Agriculture researcher, who supervised the project.

“These nanoflowers look beautiful under a microscope, but what they do inside the cell is even more impressive,” Kurouski says.

“By improving the health of brain cells, they help address one of the key drivers of neurodegenerative diseases that have long resisted therapeutic breakthroughs.”

Mitochondria, often called the “powerhouses of the cell,” are responsible for turning food into energy the body can use. However, like any energy system, they produce some waste in the process, including elevated reactive oxygen species—unstable molecules that can damage cells if not properly managed.

To assess the therapeutic potential of nanoflowers, Kurouski’s team, which specializes in neurodegenerative diseases, tested how two nanoflowers affect neurons and supportive brain cells called astrocytes. Within 24 hours of treatment, they saw a dramatic drop in levels of reactive oxygen species, along with signs of improved mitochondrial integrity and quantity.

“Even in healthy cells, some oxidative stress is expected,” Kurouski says. “But the nanoflowers seem to fine-tune the performance of mitochondria, ultimately bringing the levels of their toxic byproducts down to almost nothing.”

Because brain health and mitochondrial function are tightly linked, Kurouski believes protecting mitochondria in brain cells could lead to meaningful improvement in brain function after damage from disease, particularly those like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

“If we can protect or restore mitochondrial health, then we’re not just treating symptoms—we’re addressing the root cause of the damage,” Kurouski says.

After seeing the effects in individual cells, researchers next evaluated the nanoflowers in Caenorhabditis elegans, a well-established model organism used in neurological research, to test the effects on whole organisms.

Worms treated with one of the nanoflowers survived for days longer than their untreated counterparts, which have a typical lifespan of about 18 days. Those treated also had lower mortality during early life stages, another indication of the nanoflowers’ neuroprotective potential.

Looking forward, Kurouski plans to conduct toxicity and distribution studies in more complex animal models, a key step prior to clinical trials.

Despite decades of research, effective neuroprotective drugs remain elusive. Most therapies for neurodegenerative diseases rely on managing symptoms without addressing the underlying cell damage. However, Kurouski believes that, by directly targeting mitochondrial health and oxidative stress, nanoflowers could offer an innovative new approach to treatment.

His team recently worked with Texas A&M Innovation to file a patent application for the use of nanoflowers in neuroprotective treatments, and it plans to collaborate with the Texas A&M College of Medicine when it’s ready to explore the nanoflowers’ effect further for the treatment of stroke, spinal cord injuries and neurodegenerative diseases.

“We think this could become a new class of therapeutics,” Kurouski says. “We want to make sure it’s safe, effective, and has a clear mechanism of action. But based on what we’ve seen so far, there’s incredible potential in nanoflowers.”

The research appears in Journal of Biological Chemistry.

Source: Texas A&M University