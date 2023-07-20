How to keep your mood up in summer heat

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Arizona

Seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression associated with the gloom and chill of winter, can affect your mood in the warmth of summer, too.

Summer months are often full of happy moments and a sense of freedom, but it’s not all fun in the sun. Sometimes, higher temperatures and changing social obligations can make long, hot days seem more tiresome than liberating.

What is it about changing weather that causes changes in mental health?

Fluctuations in mood during different times of the year can be attributed to various factors, including changes in season, light exposure, and social and environmental influences, says Rohit Madan, assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Arizona.

With the summer heat in full swing, Madan clarifies the science behind seasonal affective disorder and how to keep cool and happy: