Listen: Mindfulness at work can make you a better coworker

Including just a few minutes of mindfulness at work in each day makes employees more helpful and productive, according to new research.
“Mindfulness is really about calming down and being in touch with what is happening in the present moment,” says Lindsey Cameron, a professor of management at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Cameron is coauthor of the study in Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes.
“The key takeaways are that mindfulness works, and that you don’t have to invest in an intensive eight-week intervention to be able to get the benefits,” she says.
In this podcast episode, Cameron explains the study, and you can find excerpts from the episode below:
We’re hearing a lot these days about mindfulness. What is it, and why are businesses so interested in this?
Mindfulness is really about calming down and being in touch with what is happening in the present moment. Take a moment right now and close your eyes. What are you feeling? What are the sensations against your skin? What is the taste that’s in your mouth? What are your feelings? Maybe you have a growl in your stomach because you’re a little bit hungry. This is mindfulness. It’s basically tuning into what is already here.
It might have been almost 10 or 12 years ago that I was serving in Iraq, and you can imagine there was a lot of commotion around me, particularly when I went to sleep at night. Mindfulness is one of the practices I found that really calmed me and helped keep me centered in the present moment. That’s just from the personal benefits of mindfulness. There are many other sorts of organizational performance benefits at work.
If you’re part of the Buddhist tradition, meditation is one of the pathways towards enlightenment. We used secular meditation materials, though, and our participants were probably not Buddhist.
Google is one of the companies that we know about having meditation programs, yoga programs. In this particular study, you didn’t look at long-term programs but focused on short-term benefits. Could you describe that for us?
Google has the Search Inside Yourself program. Jon Kabat-Zinn is well known for his MBSR program—Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction. The thing with many of those programs is that they’re quite long and intensive. They meet maybe once a week for eight weeks or 12 weeks.
One of the things this study looks at is can mindfulness almost be like an injection? Can it be a short-term boost that can give you some of these personal, interpersonal benefits that I was mentioning before?
What are the key takeaways here for businesses?
The key takeaways are that mindfulness works, and that you don’t have to invest in an intensive eight-week intervention to be able to get the benefits from that because we all know that workplace life is deeply relational. You’re with coworkers. You’re with supervisors. We spend more time at work than we actually do with our family, and sometimes there can be frictions. People are working in teams, so mindfulness can act like a buffer to improve relational coordination and functioning. And we’re showing this with really short doses of mindfulness—seven to eight minutes. Even with a one-time intervention, you’re getting smoother, pleasant, more helpful workers. That’s one of the key benefits.
