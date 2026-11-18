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The first study of a program that uses the drug MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) plus alcohol use disorder in military veterans has concluded with promising results.

According to the Brown University researchers who conducted the trial, the findings indicate that MDMA-assisted therapy can be safe, feasible, and tolerable for participants, and they show preliminary evidence of improvement in both PTSD symptoms and alcohol-related outcomes.

“The results exceeded our expectations,” says study coauthor Christy Capone, an assistant professor of psychiatry and human behavior (research) at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School.

The team published its results in the journal Alcohol.

Capone notes that it is common for U.Smilitary veterans to experience both PTSD as well as alcohol use disorder, and the combination is associated with greater symptom severity, functional impairment, and poorer outcomes than either disorder alone. Existing treatments, which include trauma-focused psychotherapies and cognitive processing therapy, demonstrate only modest effectiveness with persistent challenges in engagement, retention, and sustained improvement.

There is an urgent need for novel treatment options that address both disorders and have more significant and lasting effects, Capone says.

“As a psychologist who works with military veterans, I have personally witnessed the shortcomings of the standard treatment models,” Capone says.

“This is an urgent matter: I am not alone among people who treat this population in losing patients to suicide because of PTSD and alcohol use disorder.”

The team developed the new treatment model based on existing research demonstrating the therapeutic potential of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. To study its effectiveness, the Brown-led intervention included 11 therapy sessions over five months: three preparatory, two that involved the administration of MDMA alongside psychotherapy, and six integration sessions that focused on reviewing and processing insights that emerged during dosing sessions, identifying meaningful themes, and supporting participants in applying those experiences to daily life. Nine of the sessions were 90 minutes long, and the MDMA sessions lasted up to eight hours. Four weeks following the final integration session, participants completed a follow-up assessment.

The idea, Capone says, was that the treatment would help participants work through and process their PTSD so that they would experience fewer symptoms and feel less need to self-medicate with alcohol.

Nine of 10 enrolled participants completed the full intervention and follow-up. This was notable, Capone says, considering how time-consuming the sessions were and how difficult retention is in other programs that treat PTSD and alcohol use disorder in veterans.

Treatment effectiveness focused on PTSD symptom severity and alcohol consumption and was measured by the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5) and Timeline Follow-Back. MDMA-assisted therapy was associated with significant reductions in PTSD symptoms. Participants demonstrated a mean reduction of more than 22 points on the CAPS-5, corresponding to a shift from severe to mild PTSD symptom severity.

“As a frame of reference, a 10- or a 15-point drop in CAPS-5 would be considered clinically meaningful,” Capone says. “So not only did PTSD symptoms improve, but they improved in a substantial way. It was more than we dared to hope for.”

While alcohol consumption decreased, including a 31% reduction in drinks per drinking day and a 54% reduction in heavy drinking days, these changes were not considered clinically significant because some participants had reduced their drinking before the trial began and because there wasn’t a control group for comparison. None of the participants reported increases in their use of alcohol or other drugs.

No serious adverse events were reported, providing preliminary evidence supporting the safety and tolerability of the intervention.

Evidence supporting MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD has grown substantially over the past two decades, and in 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration designated MDMA a breakthrough therapy, clearing the path for expedited drug development. However, in 2024, the FDA declined approval of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD, citing concerns related to efficacy and study methodology.

This decision, the researchers say, underscores the importance of rigorous, well-controlled trials, including studies involving underrepresented populations such as veterans with cooccurring PTSD and alcohol use disorder, to further establish the evidence base that could lead to regulatory approval.

The researchers say that the work highlights the potential of this novel intervention to address a persistently challenging and high-risk health issue for military veterans. They plan to release the findings of the brain scans they collected during the study as a way to measure and compare biomarkers of PTSD before and after the treatment. Separately, they are collaborating with the Providence VA Medical Center on a larger randomized clinical trial comparing a therapeutic dose of MDMA with a low dose serving as an active control condition. They plan to apply for funding for additional follow-ups with the study participants.

Source: Brown University