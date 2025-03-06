‘Midlife window’ could be key for preventing brain decline

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Stony Brook University

Researchers have identified a critical “midlife window” for preventing age-related brain decline.

The new study in PNAS has unveiled that brain aging follows a distinct yet nonlinear trajectory with critical transition points.

“This represents a paradigm shift in how we think about brain aging prevention.”

The research, conducted by an international team of scientists led by Lilianne R. Mujica-Parodi of Stony Brook University, offers new insights into when interventions to prevent cognitive decline might be most effective.

The team analyzed functional communication between brain regions (brain networks) in more than 19,300 individuals across four large-scale datasets. Their findings reveal that the brain networks degrade in a manner that follows an S-shaped statistical curve with clear transition points, rather than either the late-life clinical onset or gradual linear decline previously assumed.

The effect is first seen around age 44, with the degeneration hitting peak acceleration around age 67 and plateauing by age 90.

Previous work by the team, led by collaborator Nathan Smith, had shown that the brain’s signaling is impacted by neurons’ loss of energy (hypometabolism). Thus, population-level transition points suggest there are specific windows when intervention could be most impactful.

“Understanding exactly when and how brain aging accelerates gives us strategic timepoints for intervention,” says lead author Mujica-Parodi, director of the Laboratory for Computational Neurodiagnostics (LCNeuro), chair for metabolic neuroscience, and professor of biomedical engineering in the Laufer Center for Physical and Quantitative Biology and the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University.

“We’ve identified a critical midlife window where the brain begins to experience declining access to energy but before irreversible damage occurs, essentially the ‘bend’ before the ‘break.’ During midlife, neurons are metabolically stressed due to insufficient fuel; they’re struggling, but they’re still viable,” Mujica-Parodi explains.

“Therefore, providing an alternative fuel during this critical window can help restore function. However, by later ages, neurons’ prolonged starvation may have triggered a cascade of other physiological effects that make intervention less effective.”

The researchers not only mapped this aging trajectory but identified its primary driver: neuronal insulin resistance.

By comparing metabolic, vascular, and inflammatory biomarkers, they found that metabolic changes consistently preceded vascular and inflammatory ones. Gene expression analyses further implicated the insulin-dependent glucose transporter GLUT4 and the lipid transport protein APOE (a known Alzheimer’s risk factor) in these aging patterns.

However, these same gene expression analyses also identified the neuronal ketone transporter MCT2 as a potential protective factor, suggesting that enhancing the brain’s ability to utilize ketones—an alternative brain fuel that neurons can metabolize without insulin—might be beneficial.

This finding of the ketone transporter then motivated an interventional study, in which researchers compared administration of individually weight-dosed and calorically matched glucose and ketones to 101 participants at different stages along the aging trajectory.

The effects were striking in this cohort.

Unlike glucose, ketones effectively stabilized deteriorating brain networks, but with effects that differed significantly across critical transition points. Ketones showed moderate benefits in young adults (20-39 years), showed maximum benefits during the midlife “metabolic stress” period (40-59 years) after which networks begin destabilizing, but had diminished impact in older adults (60-79 years) once the network destabilization hit maximum acceleration and the domination of compounding vascular effects.

Mujica-Parodi and coauthors say that these findings could revolutionize approaches to preventing age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Current treatments typically target symptoms after they appear, often too late for meaningful intervention. This research suggests that metabolic intervention—whether through dietary approaches like ketogenic diets or supplements—might be most effective when started in one’s 40s, well before cognitive symptoms appear.

“This represents a paradigm shift in how we think about brain aging prevention,” notes Botond Antal, postdoctoral associate in biomedical engineering at Stony Brook and first author.

“Rather than waiting for cognitive symptoms, which may not appear until substantial damage has occurred, we can potentially identify people at risk through neurometabolic markers and intervene during this critical window.”

From a public health standpoint, these findings could inform new screening guidelines and preventive approaches, emphasizes Mujica-Parodi. Early (mid-life) identification of increasing insulin resistance in the brain (not just the blood), coupled with targeted metabolic interventions, might substantially delay cognitive aging for millions of people.

With the global population aging rapidly and dementia cases projected to triple by 2050, these insights into the timing and mechanisms of brain aging offer new hope for preventive strategies that could maintain cognitive health well into later life.

Additional researchers from Stony Brook University, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Oxford University, and Memorial Sloan Kettering contributed to the work.

Funding for the research came from the WM Keck Foundation and the National Science Foundation (NSF) Brain Research through Advancing Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative.

Source: Stony Brook University