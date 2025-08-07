Listen: How microplastics are invading your body

Share this

In a new podcast episode, a scientist examines how microplastics have gotten inside our brains and organs, causing health issues.

You’ve heard of plastic polluting oceans. But what if it’s polluting you—your brain, your reproductive system, even your unborn children?

Professor Matthew Campen is a scientist at the University of New Mexico. His latest studies have uncovered evidence of microplastics in placentas, reproductive organs, and brains of humans—particularly in the frontal cortex, where decision-making and personality live.

In this eye-opening episode of the Big Brains podcast, Campen digs into how these plastic particles are entering our bodies (hint: it’s not just your water bottle), what they might be doing to us, and why scientists are just beginning to understand the true scope of the issue.

From declining sperm counts to potential links with dementia, this episode asks a critical question: Are microplastics the next big public health crisis?

Read the transcript for this episode.

Source: University of Chicago