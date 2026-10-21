Having someone to talk to linked to better mental health for LGBQ+ teens

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Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Tulane University

Gay or bisexual teens who have someone to turn to with a serious problem have significantly better mental health outcomes than those who don’t, according to a new study.

Among gay and lesbian teens, an estimated 61% of those without a trusted person had experienced depression in the past year, compared with 35% of those who had at least one person to turn to. The gap was even wider for suicidal thoughts: 66% of gay and lesbian teens without a trusted person had seriously considered suicide, compared with 27% of those with one.

“Across the board, having someone to talk to was linked to lower rates of depression, suicidal thoughts, and having a suicide plan in the past year,” says lead author Evan Krueger, assistant professor in the Tulane University School of Social Work. “But for many LGBQ+ youth, it made an even bigger difference.”

The study in JAMA Pediatrics drew on a national survey of adolescents ages 12 to 17.

The research team also examined who teenagers turn to for help and explored differences for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and other sexual minority teens. About 8 in 10 heterosexual teens says they would turn to a parent, compared with about 6 in 10 gay, lesbian, and bisexual teens.

“Being a teenager is already hard, and LGBQ+ youth face extra stressors, like stigma, discrimination, and bullying, on top of the everyday challenges,” Krueger says. “When faced with a serious problem, heterosexual youth were more likely to say they could turn to a parent, like their mother or father. On average, LGBQ+ youth are less likely to feel they can turn to their parents.”

LGBQ+ teens more often turned to friends, romantic partners, and other adults, and were more likely to rely on several different people.

“LGBQ+ youth are resourceful,” Krueger adds. “When they don’t find support at home, many of them are finding it in other places, from friends, partners, or other adults in their lives. This doesn’t mean they don’t need their parents. But it shows they’re seeking out connection and support elsewhere.”

Previous research has found that the presence of supportive school personnel, including teachers, counselors, and other staff, is associated with lower suicide risk among LGBQ+ youth. As Krueger notes, these adults may play pivotal roles in filling the support gap and fostering psychological safety and belonging for youth who lack affirmation at home.

Experts have credited part of the recent improvement in teen mental health, reflected in new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to school-based efforts that connect students with support. The study’s findings may help explain why these strategies are working. The researchers note that friends may not fully replace a consistent, supportive adult, and that schools, families and communities all have a role in making sure no teen faces a serious problem alone.

“If we can find ways to facilitate meaningful, supportive relationships, that is one way to start reducing some of the longstanding, entrenched disparities that we see,” Krueger says.

“Supportive relationships benefit all kids, but strengthening them may also be a way of reducing disparities in mental health outcomes for LGBQ+ youth.”

Source: Tulane University