Listen: Could humans terraform Mars to make it livable?

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Chicago

On a new podcast episode, a scientist digs into how we could terraform Mars make the Red Planet habitable.

Billions of years ago, Mars may have looked less like the barren red desert we know today and more like Earth—with a blue sky, flowing rivers, and even seas.

What happened to turn a once-habitable world into the frozen, lifeless planet we see now?

On this episode of Big Brains, University of Chicago geophysical scientist Edwin Kite takes us on a journey through Mars’ hidden past.

From evidence of a lost carbon cycle to theories about ancient climate swings, Kite’s research is rewriting the story of the Red Planet. But it’s not just about the past—his work is also at the forefront of a provocative question, especially in light of recent news of NASA’s discovery of potential evidence of ancient life on Mars: Could humanity one day terraform Mars so it could support human life?

Read the transcript for this episode.

Source: University of Chicago