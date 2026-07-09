Marigolds could be the next big source of plant-based protein

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As demand for new plant-based protein sources grows, a new study suggests the next big thing may be in a pot in your backyard: marigolds.

The researchers found that marigold flowers contain about the same amount of protein as conventional plant protein sources like quinoa. But marigold protein has several key traits that may make it particularly well suited to the plant protein market.

“Mother Nature still holds a lot of truth that we don’t know yet.”

Marigold protein extracts stay stable at higher temperatures than other plant proteins like chickpea and pea. That may make it ideal for baking purposes.

The amino acid composition present in some of the flower’s proteins may lend an umami flavor to foods.

And some of the proteins enhanced emulsification. That means marigold flower protein could help bind together foods like salad dressings.

The flower also has hydrating and antioxidant properties, high fiber content, and substantial amounts of minerals, such as calcium, potassium, and iron.

“Billions of dollars of flowers are thrown away each year,” says Anand Mohan, corresponding author of the study and an associate professor in the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. “Can you imagine if we were able to take those flowers and use them for food instead?”

It’s easy to say, much harder to do, Mohan adds. But studies like this one are the first step in making that a reality.

Marigolds aren’t necessarily the first to spring to mind when Americans think about edible flowers. That honor frequently goes to more traditional options like roses or hibiscus.

But many cultures have been consuming marigold flowers for centuries. (The stem and leaves are bitter, so most people only eat the petals.)

The flowers are widely used throughout India in wedding ceremonies and celebrations. And they’re also the iconic flower for the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos.

“What excites me most about this research is that it challenges how we think about flowers,” says Fidele Benimana, first author of the study and a doctoral student in UGA’s department of food science and technology.

“Most people see marigolds as ornamental plants, but they also contain proteins with unique functional properties that could be useful in food formulation.

“This study highlights the untapped potential of edible flowers as ingredients that can contribute not only nutrition but also texture, stability, and other qualities that are important in modern food applications.”

Flower petals can be eaten raw or cooked. Dried marigold is great for teas and soups. The flowers add a tangy, citrusy, almost tarragon-esque note to foods.

They also can serve as a beautiful—and healthy—garnish.

But not every marigold should be eaten, the researchers warn. Calendula species, also known as pot marigold, and true marigolds from the Tagetes genus are the ones that taste good and won’t wreck someone’s stomach. The present study isolated proteins from Calendula officinalis, the common marigold.

“I don’t know if the marigold is a super flower,” Mohan says. “But to me, I feel like maybe all these beautiful flowers are super flowers. You’d be surprised by how little we actually know about the flowers growing in our yards.

“Mother Nature still holds a lot of truth that we don’t know yet. We must look around and uncover it.”

The research appears in in ACS Food Science & Technology.

Additional coauthors are from UGA and the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi.

Source: University of Georgia