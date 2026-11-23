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For decades, researchers have assumed male bumblebees’ contribution to hives consisted mainly of DNA. However, a new study finds that the males actually help incubate baby bumbles, and that with males’ assistance, hives thrive.

The study, published in the Royal Society Open Science journal, quantifies the beneficial effects of having male babysitters in the hive.

“Queens with males in their nests began laying eggs twice as fast, and they end up with up to 1.5 times more brood,” says University of Calfornia, Riverside entomologist and lead study author Meghan Moore. “This is an important result at a time when bumblebee populations are threatened by pollution and habitat loss.”

With the exception of one study from the 1980s, researchers have always assumed that male bumblebees fly off to mate with queens, leaving the maintenance and operation of the hive to female workers. That earlier study, led by entomologist Sydney Cameron, professor emerita at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, was largely ignored.

Moore did not initially set out to disprove accepted wisdom, but she was curious about Cameron’s results. She had been taking photos of nests with a thermal camera for a separate experiment when she happened upon something unexpected.

These cameras create heat maps, and to her surprise, bright white spots, indicating heat, were coming from males in the nest. It turns out these males were hovering over the eggs and larvae in what is known as “incubation posture,” straddling the eggs and contacting the thorax where heat is generated when the muscles that also power the wings are activated.

“I was quite surprised to see them incubating,” Moore says. “In the literature, they say the males’ only purpose is to be ‘flying bags of sperm,’ that their only purpose is to mate with queens. But our research, and Sydney’s, shows this just isn’t true.”

Investigating the initial observation further, Moore and UCR entomology professor Hollis Woodard set up several types of bumblebee nests in the laboratory. Each started with a mated queen and either no males, one male, three males, or five males. None of the nests in the experiment had female workers present.

Tracking each of the nests for about a month, the researchers used thermal imaging to track body temperatures and whether the males adopted the incubation posture, how quickly the queens laid their eggs, and how many young each nest ended up with.

Males that adopted the posture had clearly elevated thorax temperatures, about 34.8 degrees Celsius, compared to a more usual 31 degrees, indicating they were actively incubating the brood by generating heat.

Moore notes that the male incubators did so at lower temperatures than the queens. She believes the lower temperatures may be a way for male bodies to preserve the viability of sperm, though this theory requires additional research to confirm.

The researchers also noted some caveats to keep in mind when considering the results of this study.

The setup was artificial. Early bumblebee nests normally contain a queen and workers, not males. In the laboratory, males were unable to leave the nest. Researchers are not certain how long males typically remain in wild nests.

“It’s hard to find bumblebee nests in the wild,” Woodard says. “And if you do manage to find one, it’s hard to see what’s going on inside. Laboratory experiments are the best proxy we have.”

The researchers aren’t yet certain what the males’ main motivations were for helping with brood care, but they believe it is likely to occur in the wild.

“It is possible these males helped as much as they did because there weren’t female workers in the nests we created for this study,” Moore says. “Though we don’t think lack of females caused what we saw. In a smaller study we observed males doing some caring even in the presence of female workers.”

Currently, the researchers are planning additional studies to understand whether nurturing behaviors affect male bodies, and if so, how.

“What’s the trade-off? There’s no free lunch,” Woodard says. “Males are exerting energy to care for siblings. We’d like to understand what it costs them.”

To hear Moore discuss this male bumblebee research in more depth, tune in to her recent guest appearance on the UCR entomology podcast Can I Bug You.

Source: UC Riverside