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A new study suggests that infection with Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease, can leave lasting changes in the immune system, even after the infection is treated.

The changes occur in the bone marrow, where many of the body’s immune cells are made, potentially altering how the immune system responds to future threats.

The findings, published in iScience, offer new clues into how an infection might have effects that persist after the bacteria are gone. The researchers say the work ultimately could help identify biological markers associated with prolonged symptoms after Lyme disease and point to potential treatment targets.

“A lifetime of infections and inflammatory exposures creates little editing marks, called epigenetic changes, in the immune system’s record of all it has encountered so far,” says Tanja Petnicki-Ocwieja, the study’s senior author and a research assistant professor of molecular biology and microbiology at the School of Medicine.

“Our study found that epigenetic changes in the bone marrow imprinted by Borrelia burgdorferi infection may essentially revise the immune system’s ‘biography’ and how it responds over time.”

To investigate the long-term effects of Lyme disease, the researchers used a mouse model to examine bone marrow cells after an infection, including in mice that subsequently received antibiotics. They found that Borrelia burgdorferi infection produced distinct epigenetic changes—chemical modifications that can influence which genes are turned on or off—in bone marrow cells.

The effects were particularly apparent in macrophages, immune cells produced in the bone marrow that serve as early responders to infection. Macrophages detect potential threats, surround invading microbes, and release chemical signals that summon other immune cells to attack the invaders.

Macrophages produced by mice previously exposed to Borrelia burgdorferi showed suppressed expression of genes involved in this inflammatory response for at least 15 weeks after infection.

“When macrophages first encounter Borrelia burgdorferi, they sound alarm bells that tell other immune cells to come destroy the bacteria,” Petnicki-Ocwieja says. “But after these epigenetic changes are imprinted in the bone marrow, the macrophages appear to sound fewer of those alarms.”

Notably, an altered immune response also was seen in mice that received antibiotics, suggesting that some changes can occur relatively early during infection and do not require a prolonged or ongoing bacterial illness.

“This suggests that an individual’s first exposure to Borrelia burgdorferi is enough to cause long-term effects on the immune response,” says Yuelin Zhong, a PhD student in immunology at the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and the study’s first author.

The findings do not establish that these immune changes occur in people with Lyme disease or that they cause persistent symptoms. To determine whether the changes are relevant to human illness, the researchers next want to examine epigenetic markers in people after a Lyme disease infection.

Petnicki-Ocwieja will collaborate with coauthor Linden Hu, the Paul and Elaine Chervinsky Professor of Immunology at the School of Medicine, to analyze immune cells circulating in blood from a large multi-institution study led by Tufts that follows patients for up to 15 months after a Lyme disease diagnosis.

The researchers hope this work will help determine whether people who develop prolonged symptoms have different epigenetic patterns from those who recover without lasting symptoms.

“My hope is to sequence these epigenetic marks to create profiles of what Lyme disease does to an individual’s immune system,” Petnicki-Ocwieja says. “We can then use that to see if the profiles belonging to patients who have long-term symptoms look different from patients who have successfully recovered.”

If such differences are found, they could provide clues about why some people continue to experience symptoms after Lyme disease treatment—and potentially help researchers identify biomarkers for prolonged illness or new ways to treat this persistent fatigue, joint pain, or cognitive difficulties.

Research reported in this article was supported by the Global Lyme Alliance, the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and a Tufts Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences Dean’s Fellow Award. Complete information on authors, methodology, limitations, and conflicts of interest is available in the published paper.

Disclaimer: The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of their funders.

Source: Tufts University